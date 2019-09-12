Check Out the Death Stranding TGS 2019 Gameplay Session with Hideo Kojima - News

/ 337 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Kojima Productions's Hideo Kojima during the Death Stranding Gameplay Session Volume 1 at Tokyo Game Show 2019 debuted 49 minutes of gameplay for the game.

View it below:

Death Stranding will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 8.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles