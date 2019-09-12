Close to the Sun Release Date Announced for NS, PS4 and X1 - News

Publisher Wired Productions and developer Storm in a Teacup announced the survival horror game, Close to the Sun, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 29.

View the latest trailer below:





A $98.66 Collector's Edition will be limited to just 1,000 copies. It includes the following:

A physical copy of Close to the Sun on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch

Stunning Art Deco FuturePAK metal game case compatible with your chosen format

Deluxe hardback art book featuring 48 pages of awe-inspiring Close to the Sun game art

Exclusive Close to the Sun, Faraday Key-Card metal pin badge

Seven-inch vinyl record featuring the Close to the Sun’s mesmerizing titular track by Porcelain Pill

Ada’s heartfelt letter to her sister Rose, summoning her aboard the Helios

Numbered and stylized certificate of authenticity

Premium finish fitted presentation box

A bonus digital copy of Close to the Sun for the Epic Games Store so fans can enjoy the game in its original format

