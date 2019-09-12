Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls TGS 2019 Trailer Released - News

Konami has released a new trailer for Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls at Tokyo Game Show 2019.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Iconic characters from the classic Castlevania series return! A new entry in the beloved franchise arrives exclusively on mobile.

Gameplay:

Take on the demonic horde as your favorite characters from the Castlevania series! Master each character’s unique combat style to overcome even the fiercest of foes.

Hack, slash, whip, and blast your way through Dracula’s army in real-time, action-packed combat!

A roster of iconic characters spanning the entire series, each with their own unique abilities and skills!

Navigate deadly traps and explore the world written within the grimoires!

Face off against devastating bosses! Work together to emerge victorious!

Multiple game modes.

Experience an ongoing, original story spanning across the Castlevania universe!

Bounty Hunt:

Introducing a new multiplayer mode! Fight alongside your friends to defeat as many enemies as possible within the time limit!

Explore Dracula’s sprawling castle!

Defeat the enemies and collect as many coins as possible!

Watch out for tricks and traps!

Use items strategically to turn the tide of battle in your favor!

Beat the competition and aim for the top!

Story:

Many years have passed since the defeat of Count Dracula, and humanity has entered an age of peaceful prosperity.

Until one day, Genya Arikado receives a mysterious letter.

“The Grimoires have awoken, and the world is being consumed by darkness. I implore you, please come to our aid!”

Wary of what may be lying in wait before him, Genya Arikado ventures forth into the moonlit night.

Characters:

The core narrative is centered around Genya Arikado. Within the narrative, you will be able to play as, and alongside many iconic characters across the Castlevania series.

Genya Arikado – A dignified figure working in the shadows of the Japanese government. Few are aware of his existence, or his role as one of the few remaining safeguards preventing the resurrection of Dracula. He is a man with astonishingly beautiful features, but a cold temperament that few can overcome.

– A dignified figure working in the shadows of the Japanese government. Few are aware of his existence, or his role as one of the few remaining safeguards preventing the resurrection of Dracula. He is a man with astonishingly beautiful features, but a cold temperament that few can overcome. And more… including Alucard, Simon, Charlotte, Shanoa, and Maria.

