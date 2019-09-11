Analyst: 'Gears 5 is the First Mega Hit on Game Pass' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 632 Views
Senior Analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad via Twitter has mentioned that Gears 5 is the "first mega hit on Game Pass."
Ahmad says the good pricing for Game Pass, the large library of games on the service and first-party games coming to the service day one have led to an increase in subscribers.
Gears 5 is the first mega hit on Gamepass. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 11, 2019
Competitive pricing and recent offers, a large library of games and access to MS 1st party has led to a high number of sign ups.
MS will be hoping a lot of users stick to the service going forward.
Here is an overview of the game:
The world is crumbling. Humanity’s reliance on technology has become their downfall and enemies are uniting to wipe out all survivors. As Kait you must journey across the biggest, most beautiful Gears world to uncover the origins of the Locust, and fight with your squad to protect what’s left.
Key Features:
- Never Fight Alone: Play solo or with a friend in local split-screen co-op, or online co-op. Battle alongside your friends anywhere with cross-play between Xbox One and PC.
- Explore Sera: Skim across glaciers, sail over deserts and descend into sunken ruins to discover the largest and most diverse Gears world ever created.
- Visual Showcase: Play every mode in 4K Ultra HD resolution with stunning HDR at a smooth 60 frames per second.
- Just the Beginning: Additional features, co-op and competitive modes still to be announced.
6 Comments
Phil stated Sales dont matter anymore and its due to this. Dont expect Gears 5 to dish out great physical numbers due to its digital options.
I'm personally playing it on Steam and my God, it's greatly optimized for PC! I'm thoroughly enjoying it and they introduced a high resolution texture pack that makes it look greater than it already does!
Don't really game on my PC anymore other than for multiplayer games but it was really nice to see MS recommitting to PC and to steam.
Makes sense. It's the first quality, xbox exclusive to launch after gamepass was a thing. Come Halo Infinite, we'll see this same effect only on a much larger scale.
No that would be Forza Horizon 4. But Gears 4 was the first game that gave you early access to the game if you had Game Pass Ultimate.
The best way to keep people subscribing is keep the quality of games high. I'd like to see a game launch on Gamepass every month. Even 3rd party games that are good but have modest sales expectations.