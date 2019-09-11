Analyst: 'Gears 5 is the First Mega Hit on Game Pass' - News

Senior Analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad via Twitter has mentioned that Gears 5 is the "first mega hit on Game Pass."

Ahmad says the good pricing for Game Pass, the large library of games on the service and first-party games coming to the service day one have led to an increase in subscribers.





Here is an overview of the game:

The world is crumbling. Humanity’s reliance on technology has become their downfall and enemies are uniting to wipe out all survivors. As Kait you must journey across the biggest, most beautiful Gears world to uncover the origins of the Locust, and fight with your squad to protect what’s left.

Key Features:

Never Fight Alone: Play solo or with a friend in local split-screen co-op, or online co-op. Battle alongside your friends anywhere with cross-play between Xbox One and PC.

Play solo or with a friend in local split-screen co-op, or online co-op. Battle alongside your friends anywhere with cross-play between Xbox One and PC. Explore Sera: Skim across glaciers, sail over deserts and descend into sunken ruins to discover the largest and most diverse Gears world ever created.

Skim across glaciers, sail over deserts and descend into sunken ruins to discover the largest and most diverse Gears world ever created. Visual Showcase: Play every mode in 4K Ultra HD resolution with stunning HDR at a smooth 60 frames per second.

Play every mode in 4K Ultra HD resolution with stunning HDR at a smooth 60 frames per second. Just the Beginning: Additional features, co-op and competitive modes still to be announced.

Gears 5 is available now on the Xbox One and Windows 10 PC.

