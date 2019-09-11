Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (PS4) has debuted in first on the Japanese charts with sales of 250316 units when you combine both versions of the game, according to Famitsu for the week ending September 8.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 77,392 units. The PlayStation 4 sold 33,728 units, the 3DS sold 1,518 units. The Xbox One sold 65 units and the PlayStation Vita sold 34 units.

Here is the complete top 10 chart:

[PS4] Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition (Capcom, 09/06/19) – 206,156 (New) [PS4] Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom, 09/06/19) – 44,160 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 18,296 (600,297) [PS4] NBA 2K20 (2K Games, 09/06/19) – 13,461 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 10,611 (3,243,816) [NSW] Astral Chain (Nintendo, 08/30/19) – 9,129 (41,365) [NSW] Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19) – 9,018 (153,154) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,850 (2,440,455) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,221 (915,471) [NSW] Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 07/26/19) – 6,255 (235,352)

