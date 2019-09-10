A Knight’s Quest Announced for NS, PS4, X1, and PC - News

Publisher Curve Digital and developer Sky9 Games have announced A Knight’s Quest for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. The action adventure game will launch in fall 2019 for $24.99 / £19.99 / €24.99.

View the official gameplay trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Dispatching enemies with a stylish thrust of the sword, rail-grinding across huge chasms high above tumbling waterfalls, wall-running over perilous traps or solving puzzles by controlling the elements—it’s all in a day’s work for Rusty, video gaming’s newest hero who’ll be making his debut in the epic adventure A Knight’s Quest.

Daring, debonair, and just a little bit daft, Rusty is a kind-hearted, but clumsy adventurer who accidentally starts a chain of events which threaten to destroy his world. In order to right his wrong, he’ll need to solve mind-bending conundrums, fight challenging enemies, defeat huge bosses and platform his way through a fantastic open world in this lavish take on classic action adventure games.

Funny, fresh and genuinely breathtaking, it’s a thoroughly modern take on classic adventures of old, as players will discover when it bursts onto PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch this Fall, priced £19.99 / €24.99 / $24.99.

