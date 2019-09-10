Celeste Chapter 9: Farewell Update Available Now - News

posted 14 hours ago

Developer Extremely OK Games announced Celeste Chapter 9: Farewell update is available now.

The Chapter 9: Farewell update adds over 100 new levels to bring the total in the game to over 800. It also features over 40 minutes of new music from Lena Raine, new mechanics, and new items. It does not have a B- or C-Side.

In order to unlock Chapter 9: Farewell simply complete Chapter 8.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

