NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro Includes 20 Classic SNK Fighting Games - News

SNK announced the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro is a fighting stick that includes 20 classic SNK fighting games pre-installed. It will be released worldwide, however, a release date has yet to be announced.





Read information on the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro via SNK below:

EOGEO Arcade Stick Pro is an incredibly unique fighting stick in that it comes with fighting games pre-installed! It was inspired by the NEOGEO CD’s controller design and was blown up to fighting stick size. (W 430mm × D 215mm × H 125mm) Additionally, the arcade stick can switch between two modes: Arcade Stick Mode and Console Mode.

At the moment, we have plans for a world-wide release. (However, please understand that the specifics may change based on the country.) Please wait for more updates concerning launch date and price.

Joystick Mode

In this mode, you can use the arcade stick normally by simply plugging it into a NEOGEO mini or PC. We guarantee a solid experience with this arcade stick.

Console Mode

In this mode, simply connect the stick via an HDMI cable into a TV and get ready to enjoy some of SNK’s finest fighting games. There are 20 pre-installed NEOGEO classics just waiting to be played. You can even rearrange the button layout in the options menu. Also, you can attach NEOGEO mini PAD controllers or even another NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro for some glorious two-player action!

