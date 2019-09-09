Remnant: From the Ashes to Add Adventure Mode on September 12 - News

Publisher Perfect World Entertainment and developer Gunfire Games announced the Adventure Mode for Remnant: From the Ashes will be added on September 12 and the Leto's Lab Dungeon will be released on September 19. Both updates wil lbe free.





Here is an overview of the two updates:

Adventure Mode (September 12)

“Adventure Mode” will bring a new layer of exploration to Remnant: From the Ashes, by allowing players to ”re-roll” the following biomes: Ruined Earth, Rhom and Yaesha without having to play all the way through the main campaign.Players and their teammates can activate the mode from the World Stone in Ward 13 and select to roll one of these dynamically generated biomes, then continue to explore dungeons, encounter new enemies, or fight their favorite (or toughest!) world bosses. In addition to giving players a chance to uncover all of the game’s secrets, all of their progress and items obtained in Adventure Mode stay with their character, so they can keep rolling in order to obtain all of the many weapons, armors, mods, and other items the game has to offer.

New Dungeon: Leto’s Lab (September 19)

“Leto’s Lab” takes you on a quest through Research Station Alpha. The lab was established to research the mysterious red crystals, with the initial goal of using them as a source of infinite energy. The head researcher, Leto Apostolakis, theorized the crystals could be used for something else – to bridge space-time for near instantaneous travel. He was the one to unlock the World Stone on Ward 16 allowing mankind to take their first fledgling trips to other worlds. Leto’s experiments quickly diverged from their initial goal as he started using the World Stones to fuel a series of dubious experiments. The lab continued operating for months after the Root invaded, but was ultimately forced to evacuate when one of Leto’s experiments went awry.

Remnant: From the Ashes is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

