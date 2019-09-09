The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan Leads Strong Week of New Debuts on the Italian Charts - Sales

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (PS4) has debuted on the top spot on the Italian charts for Week 35, 2019. Astral Chain (NS) debuted in second and Control (PS4) debuted in third.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 35, 2019:

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (PS4) - NEW Astral Chain (NS) - NEW Control (PS4) - New Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition (PS4) Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (NS) FIFA 19 (PS4) Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (PS4) Super Mario Maker 2 (NS) Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

