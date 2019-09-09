Quantcast
Hideo Kojima Teases 'Next Project'

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 599 Views

Kojima Productions' Hideo Kojima announced via Twitter he is preparing for TGS 2019 and teased his "next project."

Death Stranding will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 8.  

8 Comments

Eric2048
Eric2048 (5 hours ago)

Can't wait to see what crazy thing he thinks up next.

  • +1
AbrahamHamdan
AbrahamHamdan (1 hour ago)

I'm actually waiting for the crazy thing he has right now... death stranding.

  • 0
EricHiggin
EricHiggin (2 hours ago)

A tiny allied crab?

  • 0
DonFerrari
DonFerrari (5 hours ago)

Well he have to start as soon as possible to make his first GOTY on PS5.

  • -1
DonFerrari
DonFerrari (4 hours ago)

Not sure why downvote on he starting a new project to be a GOTY for PS5. Perhaps someone that want the game in another platform?

  • -2
Zenos
Zenos (6 hours ago)

How about he releases a game before teasing future projects?

  • -3
DonFerrari
DonFerrari (5 hours ago)

Why? It is quite obvious that since the game is in polishing status they are already working on a new one.

  • 0
NathanSSSS
NathanSSSS (5 hours ago)

Welp, haters always hate, that's damn correct

  • +3