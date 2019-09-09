Hideo Kojima Teases 'Next Project' - News

/ 599 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Kojima Productions' Hideo Kojima announced via Twitter he is preparing for TGS 2019 and teased his "next project."

Polishing the game while preparing things for TGS, and promotions after that as well as for the next project.



I want to become a crabðŸ¦€ pic.twitter.com/d11tBgUZLG — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 7, 2019

Death Stranding will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 8.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles