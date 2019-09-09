Hideo Kojima Teases 'Next Project' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 599 Views
Kojima Productions' Hideo Kojima announced via Twitter he is preparing for TGS 2019 and teased his "next project."
Polishing the game while preparing things for TGS, and promotions after that as well as for the next project. — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 7, 2019
I want to become a crabðŸ¦€ pic.twitter.com/d11tBgUZLG
Death Stranding will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 8.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
8 Comments
Can't wait to see what crazy thing he thinks up next.
I'm actually waiting for the crazy thing he has right now... death stranding.
- 0
Well he have to start as soon as possible to make his first GOTY on PS5.
Not sure why downvote on he starting a new project to be a GOTY for PS5. Perhaps someone that want the game in another platform?
- -2
How about he releases a game before teasing future projects?
Why? It is quite obvious that since the game is in polishing status they are already working on a new one.
- 0
Welp, haters always hate, that's damn correct
- +3