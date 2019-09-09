Rune Factory 4 Special Archival Edition Announced for North America and Europe - News

/ 261 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publishers XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe have announced the Rune Factory 4 Special Archival Edition for the Nintendo Switch for $59.99. A standard physical edition will be available for $39.99.





Here is an overview of the Archival Edition:

Rune Factory 4 Special “Archival Edition” is a beautifully crafted collection including an art book commemorating the work on the entire Rune Factory series by character designer Minako Iwasaki, as well as new illustrations for the premium box and art book cover by the artist. Full contents include:

Physical copy of Rune Factory 4 Special for Nintendo Switch

160-page art book measuring 5.8” x 8.2” featuring the works of Minako Iwasaki from Rune Factory 1 through 4, Rune Factory: Frontier, and Rune Factory: Tides of Destiny

Official soundtrack CD consisting of 33 tracks from the original release, plus three new tracks

“Swimsuit Day” DLC that adds an option to have characters appear in their swimsuits

Premium custom box with original illustration by Minako Iwasaki

Rune Factory 4 Special will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe this winter.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles