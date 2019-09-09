My Friend Pedro Physical Edition for the Switch Launches on November 12 - News

/ 253 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Nighthawk Interactive announced it will release a physical edition of the Nintendo Switch version of Deadtoast Entertainment's My Friend Pedro on November 12 for $29.99. Pre-orders are available now at GameStop.

The physical edition of the game includes a copy of the game, a sticker pack, a poster, reversible cover, and a download code for the soundtrack.





Here is an overview of the game:

My Friend Pedro is a violent ballet about friendship, imagination, and one man’s struggle to obliterate anyone in his path at the behest of a sentient banana. The strategic use of split aiming, slow motion, and the ol’ stylish window breach create one sensational action sequence after another in an explosive battle through the violent underworld.

Nighthawk Interactive’s Nintendo Switch retail edition of My Friend Pedro includes:

Retail Exclusive Content – Everyone can go bananas with a specially created 11-by-17-inch poster, sticker pack, reversible cover art and the game’s full, gritty soundtrack in this retail edition.

– Everyone can go bananas with a specially created 11-by-17-inch poster, sticker pack, reversible cover art and the game’s full, gritty soundtrack in this retail edition. Full Throttle Gun Ballet – Players can unleash a graceful torrent of destruction with an incredible level of control over weapons and body. They’ll twist and turn through the air while aiming both hands at priority threats, or line up a perfect bullet ricochet to drop an unsuspecting gangster from behind.

– Players can unleash a graceful torrent of destruction with an incredible level of control over weapons and body. They’ll twist and turn through the air while aiming both hands at priority threats, or line up a perfect bullet ricochet to drop an unsuspecting gangster from behind. Mix It Up – To break up the high octane running and gunning, dynamic sequences are introduced to offer new challenges, such as thrilling motorcycle chases and slower paced physics-based puzzles.

– To break up the high octane running and gunning, dynamic sequences are introduced to offer new challenges, such as thrilling motorcycle chases and slower paced physics-based puzzles. Slow Motion Braggadocio – When the action amps up to a frenzy, players bring it all into focus by shifting into slow motion to calm the nerves and steady the aim.

– When the action amps up to a frenzy, players bring it all into focus by shifting into slow motion to calm the nerves and steady the aim. Parkour! – While battling through each level, the number of points earned can be increased by incorporating acrobatic flips, wall jumps and rolls into enemy takedowns.

– While battling through each level, the number of points earned can be increased by incorporating acrobatic flips, wall jumps and rolls into enemy takedowns. Race to the Top – A global leaderboard is primed and ready for everyone to rack up points landing hits, kills and elaborate acrobatics.

My Friend Pedro is available now digitally for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles