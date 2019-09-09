New Umihara Kawase Game Announced for Switch and PS4 - News

Success Corporation has announced a new Umihara Kawase game for the Nintedo Switch and PlayStation 4.

First footage of the game will be show at TGS 2019 during the Umihara Kawase panel on September 12 at 15:00 JST. The panel will also feature footage of the PlayStation 4 version of Umihara Kawase Fresh!, which is due out in 2020.

