Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection Announced for the Switch - News

/ 311 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Ubisoft has announced Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection for the Nintendo Switch. The collection includes Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and Assassin’s Creed Rogue, and will launch on December 6.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the collection:

Experience the award-winning Assassin’s Creed franchise anywhere and anytime. Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection offers two action-packed games and all single-player DLC. Become the most feared pirate in the Caribbean in Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and transform into the ultimate assassin hunter in Assassin’s Creed Rogue.

About Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Sail into the Golden Age of Piracy, when pirates established their own lawless republic. Become Edward Kenway, the most feared pirate captain in the Caribbean, who is drawn to the ancient war between the Assassins and Templars. Play a role in world-famous battles. Earn the respect of legends like Blackbeard. Discover the hidden treasures of countless remote islands, where corruption, greed, and cruelty are commonplace.

About Assassin’s Creed Rogue

Amid the chaos of the French and Indian War, one man’s slow descent into darkness forever shapes the future of the American colonies. Play as Shay Patrick Cormac and transform from a loyal member of the Assassin Brotherhood into the ultimate assassin hunter. Go on a perilous journey through America and the icy cold waters of the Atlantic, taking the perspective of a Templar for the first time in franchise history.

This exclusive compilation includes enhanced features for the Nintendo Switch system, such as Handheld Mode, HD Rumble, Touch Screen Interface, Optimized HUD, and Motion Control Aiming.

Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection includes Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag with all its single-player DLCs and Assassin’s Creed Rogue.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles