Stay Cool, Kobayashi-san!: A River City Ransom Story Announced for NS, PS4, X1, Steam - News

posted 9 hours ago

Arc System Works has announced Stay Cool, Kobayashi-san!: A River City Ransom Story for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam. It will launch this fall.

Here is an overview of the story:

A story set shortly after Downtown Nekketsu Monogatari…

At Reihou Academy were the “Reuhou Big Four” feared by nearby schools. The man that reigns at the top of that group is Masao Kobayashi. But there was another side to him…

After a “certain incident” when he was in middle school, Kobayashi met a young man named Kouki Mizoguchi. Mizoguchi is a man of mystery chasing down an “evil organization.”

Mizoguchi, who noticed a glimpse of a “certain power” within Kobayashi, works alongside Kobayashi to destroy to evil organization.

One day, Kobayashi’s friend is kidnapped by the evil organization. Kobayashi plays it cool, but inside he was enraged…

To save his friend and destroy the organization, Kobayashi will fight against the evil organization.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

