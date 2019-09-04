Super Kirby Clash Announced for Switch - News

/ 224 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo announced during the latest Nintendo Direct Super Kirby Clash for the Nintendo Switch. It is a free-to-start title that will be available today.

The game features over 100 quests and up to four players working together locally or online.

View the announcement trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles