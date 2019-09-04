Red Dead Online Frontier Pursuits Update Releases September 10 - News

Rockstar Games announced the Frontier Pursuits update for Red Dead Online, the online section of Red Dead redemption 2, will release on September 10. The update will add three new Specialist roles - Bounty Hunter, Collector and Trader.

Red Dead redemption 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

