Microsoft Provided More Resources and Time to Help Wasteland 3 Development - News

posted 1 hour ago

InXile Entertainment's Jeremy Kopman speaking with GamesBeat in an interview revealed the studio being acquired by Microsoft has been a good thing for the development of Wasteland 3. Microsoft gave the studio more time and resources.

"We got some more time and a bunch more resources," said Kopman. "We’ve been able to step up the visual quality. We were able to fully lock in on full voiceover for all dialogue in the game. It’s not a small amount of V/O. Those things were not opportunities we had before the Microsoft acquisition. It’s really opened up some of those avenues."





Wasteland 3 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

