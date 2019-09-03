Nintendo Direct to be Held on September 4 - News

/ 313 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo announced it will host a 40 minute Nintendo Direct on September 4 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST. It will focus on upcoming Nintendo Switch games, include Pokemon Sword and Shield and Luigi’s Mansion 3.

Tune in 9/4 at 3pm PT for a #NintendoDirect featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused on 2019 #NintendoSwitch games, including #PokemonSwordShield and #LuigisMansion 3.https://t.co/d1Xx3bDbhq pic.twitter.com/S8w1HkTg62 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 3, 2019

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles