Kemco Reveals TGS 2019 Lineup - News

Kemco has announced its lineup of games and schedule of events for Tokyo Game Show 2019, which runs from September 12 to 15 in Tokyo, Japan.

View lineup below:

Super Street: Racer (Switch)

Super Street: The Game (PS4)

Two Console RPGs

New Adventure Game

New Simulation RPG

Other: All sorts of new information about future works from the novel adventure team.

