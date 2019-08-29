La-Mulana 1 & 2 Announced for NS, PS4 and X1 - News

Publisher NIS America and developer Nigoro have announced La-Mulana 1 & 2 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will launch in early 2020.

La-Mulana 1

Your destiny awaits in La-Mulana! Take control of archaeologist Lemeza Kosugi and navigate through puzzles, traps, and deadly Guardians in order to claim the Secret Treasure of Life. You’ll need sharp wits, quick reflexes, and most importantly, all the courage you can muster. Will you succeed in unraveling the secrets of La-Mulana, or will you fall victim to the dangers that surround you?

La-Mulana 2

Renowned archaeologist Lemeza Kosugi has gone missing, and only his daughter Lumisa can find him! Enter Eg-Lana, an upside-down version of the legendary ruins of La-Mulana. Think fast, act fast, and whip hard in order to overcome dangerous traps and elaborate puzzles in your quest to uncover unfathomable secrets. What will you find at the end of your journey: triumph, or defeat?

Key Features:

It Belongs in a Museum!: Two critically acclaimed, devilishly twisted puzzle platformers arrive on modern platforms and are worth their weight in gold.

Two critically acclaimed, devilishly twisted puzzle platformers arrive on modern platforms and are worth their weight in gold. You Call This Archaeology?: With your trusty whip in one hand and an arsenal of guns, shuriken, and other Sub-Weapons in the other, you’ll be able to take on dangerous foes while maneuvering through the nefarious traps of the ruins. Use items like the Ankh to call upon and challenge the ancient Guardians in order to advance.

With your trusty whip in one hand and an arsenal of guns, shuriken, and other Sub-Weapons in the other, you’ll be able to take on dangerous foes while maneuvering through the nefarious traps of the ruins. Use items like the Ankh to call upon and challenge the ancient Guardians in order to advance. Fortune and Glory, Kid: Solve the cryptic puzzles of Eg-Lana using ancient relics such as tablets and keys, and even modern tools like Yagoo software and the Glyph Reader. And when all else fails, push around or smash objects to crack the mysteries wide open!

