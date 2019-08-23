Persona Series Tops 10 Million Units Sold - Sales

Atlus announced the Persona series has sold over 10 million units worldwide since the original launched in 1996.

Persona 5 has been the most successful game in the series with over 2.7 million units sold as of April 2019. It originally released in Japan in September 2016. It also had the biggest launch in the US for the franchise.





The next game in the series, Persona 5 Royal, will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on October 31 and in North America and Europe in 20.

Thanks PersonaCentral.

