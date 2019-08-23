New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Astral Chain - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 808 Views
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 20 games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
August 27
- Deadlings
- Whipseey and the Lost Atlas
- Eight-Minute Empire
- ESport Manager
August 28
- Pantsu Hunter: Back to the 90s
- Hookbots
August 29
- Bubsy: Paws on Fire!
- Little Racer
- Heave Ho
- Invasion of Alien X - Earth in Crisis
- Wilmot's Warehouse
- Decay of Logos
- Damascus Gear Operation Osaka
- Omen Exitio: Plague
- Grand Brix Shooter
- Vambrace: Cold Soul
- Brunch Club
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise
August 30
- FUZE4 Nintendo Switch
- Astral Chain
