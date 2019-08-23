New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Astral Chain - News

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 20 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

August 27

Deadlings

Whipseey and the Lost Atlas

Eight-Minute Empire

ESport Manager

August 28

Pantsu Hunter: Back to the 90s

Hookbots

August 29

Bubsy: Paws on Fire!



Little Racer

Heave Ho

Invasion of Alien X - Earth in Crisis

Wilmot's Warehouse

Decay of Logos

Damascus Gear Operation Osaka

Omen Exitio: Plague

Grand Brix Shooter

Vambrace: Cold Soul

Brunch Club

Agent A: A puzzle in disguise

August 30

FUZE4 Nintendo Switch



Astral Chain

