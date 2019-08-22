Nioh 2 Key Art and Screenshots Released - News

Team Ninja via the PlayStation Blog released key art and screenshots for Nioh 2. The game will be shown at Tokyo Game Show, which runs from September 12 to 15.

Nioh 2 is in development for the PlayStation 4.

View the key art and screenshots below:

