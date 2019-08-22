Pig Eat Ball Release Date Announced for Switch, PS4 and Xbox One - News

/ 926 Views

by, posted 3 days ago

Developer Mommy’s Best Games announced Pig Eat Ball will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 18.





Here is an overview of the game:

Pig Eat Ball is a delirious pixel-art 2D arcade puzzle-maze game in which you have to eat and barf to get through the end of each level. The game contains 214 handmade levels, 10-plus humongous bosses, 20-plus interconnected worlds, and 38 power-ups.

With a score of 83 on Metacritic and overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam, Pig Eat Ball was originally launched on PC, Mac, and Linux in September 2018. The new version on console systems will challenge new players willing to discover the game’s wacky stages and crazy gameplay.

Key Features:

Twisted arcade gameplay – Get bigger as you eat and barf to squeeze down to size.

– Get bigger as you eat and barf to squeeze down to size. Explore intricate worlds – Travel to five completely unique areas.

– Travel to five completely unique areas. Hand-crafted challenge – Non-procedural levels.

– Non-procedural levels. Massive bosses – Use your brain, your skills, and your mouth to beat nearly a dozen of them.

– Use your brain, your skills, and your mouth to beat nearly a dozen of them. Incredible soundtrack – Rock, Paper, Shotgun says “I will brook no argument on Pig Eat Ball’s soundtrack–it whips.”

– Rock, Paper, Shotgun says “I will brook no argument on Pig Eat Ball’s soundtrack–it whips.” One-of-a kind powerups – Dozens of disguises with special abilities.

– Dozens of disguises with special abilities. Open-ended antics – Barf on them, bump them, torch them, or knock them into open space.

– Barf on them, bump them, torch them, or knock them into open space. Hours of adventure – The main story is eight-to-12 hours alone, but you’ll have to complete the challenge section too.

– The main story is eight-to-12 hours alone, but you’ll have to complete the challenge section too. Wild characters – Speak with tens of aliens in your journey.

– Speak with tens of aliens in your journey. Manic multiplayer mayhem – Play with up to four fellows in multiplayer local mode.

– Play with up to four fellows in multiplayer local mode. Online leaderboards – Each action level lets you compete for the fastest time with the world.

– Each action level lets you compete for the fastest time with the world. Online level sharing – Craft your own stages and share them with your friends or the world.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles