Rune Factory 4 Special Another Episode DLC Details Released

Marvelous during a live stream today released some information on the Another Episode DLC for Rune Factory 4 Special. The DLC will launch in Japan on July 25 and will be free until August 26. After that date it will cost 700 yen.

The Another Episode DLC is a series of voice dramas for the hero and heroine candidates, featuring newly recorded voice work. There are 12 people in total.

Rune Factory 4 Special will also launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on July 25 and in North America and Europe later this year.

