Dream Daddy: Dadrectors Cut Release Date Revealed for Switch and Smartphones - News

/ 274 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Game Grumps announced Dream Daddy: Dadrector’s Cut will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on July 2, and for iOS and Android on June 25.

Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator available soon on:

💦iOS/Android: June 25th💦

🔥Nintendo Switch: July 2nd🔥

🍆Date Dads on the go!🍆 pic.twitter.com/bImL1a2jlv — Dream Daddy (@dreamdaddygame) June 22, 2019

Here is an overview of the game:

Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator is a game where you play as a Dad and your goal is to meet and romance other hot Dads. Are you ready? Hi ready, I’m Dad.

This game includes Dream Daddy: Dadrector’s Cut. It features cut content, new sidequests, the ability to replay minigames that you’ve discovered throughout the game, and a brand new minigame for your enjoyment!

You and your daughter have just moved into the sleepy seaside town of Maple Bay only to discover that everyone in your neighborhood is a single, dateable Dad! Will you go out with Teacher Dad? Goth Dad? Bad Dad? Or any of the other cool Dads in this game? With a variety of paths and endings, Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator hopes to be the year’s most anticipated Dad-based game for the second year in a row.

Key Features:

Seven dateable Dads.

Dad character creator—Create a Dadsona!

Multiple endings.

Voiced by Game Grumps and friends.

Dad-themed minigames.

So many Dad puns. Like, to the point where it made us all uncomfortable.

Secretssssssss.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles