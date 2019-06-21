Clannad Launches for the Switch in the West on July 4 - News

Prototype announced Clannad will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in North America and Europe on July 4 for $44.99.





Here is an overview of the game:

Spring. Ordinary school life develops into a complex story of fascinating characters and the town where they live.

Step inside a heart-warming tale of love, family, and the ties that bind us all together. With gorgeous visuals and a haunting soundtrack, the classic romantic adventure game comes to Nintendo Switch!

Immerse yourself in the story and enjoy stunning visuals in full 1080 HD.

All music and selected vocals available in Linear PCM 5.1ch surround sound-compatible AV amplifier system. Connect Nintendo Switch to a Linear PCM-compatible speaker system via an HDMI cable for a truly immersive audio experience. (Also compatible with 2-channel sound setups.)

Play using only the touch screen! Play with one hand!

Play in handheld mode with the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con™ controllers attached, or detach them and play with just the touch controls! While in tabletop mode or TV mode, everything can be controlled by one Joy-Con, allowing you to play with only one hand!

Text available in Japanese or English!

Text can be set to either Japanese or English (audio is Japanese only). This includes in-game text, options, and the digital manual. Language settings can be changed at any time.

When set to English, explanations of different aspects of Japanese culture will appear in the “Dangopedia.”

Skip forward or rewind the text to experience the story at your own pace.

