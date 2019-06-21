Hardcore Mecha Trailer Showcases Campaign Mode - News

/ 119 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

RocketPunch Games has released a new trailer for Hardcore Mecha that showcases the Campaign mode.

View it below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Exciting, Fast-Paced Mecha Battles

Two major game modes: Local / Online Multiplayer Battle and Single-Player Campaign.

In Multiplayer mode, choose your favorite mecha, showcase your amazing free style combo moves, experience the fast-paced hardcore competitive battle of steel, or choose to play a round of “friendly” chaos free-for-all.

The Campaign mode offers rich gameplay and seamless in-game cut-scenes for an immersive experience. As a professional mercenary, you are gradually caught in between a conspiracy of insurgency during the missions. In the face of the enemy with all intentions and the continuous battles, you start to think what you are fighting for in this overwhelming warfare.

Stunning and Highly-Polished 2D Animations

The detailed skeletal animation with a unique impression of power will fully showcase the characteristics of each mecha. The smooth and natural movements have also laid a good foundation for the fine handling experience.

Natural 2D rotating animation, the use of visual deception like dislocation and timely switched elements have brought out a visual effect like 3D artwork.

Fast-Paced Gameplay Mechanism

No in-game preset combo moves, no need to cram up combo moves table. The player will have full control over how to maneuver and shoot. Each player can come up with their own amazing styles.

■ Multiplayer Mode:

Various Mechas

American style, Japanese style, super style, realistic style—there are dozens of mechas of all kinds of styles available. Each mecha has its own unique tactical value, only the player who has completely grasped the features of each mecha can fully bring out their maximum combat effectiveness. What type of mecha is the best? Prove it with your hands in PVP mode!

Fight Against Mecha with Mortal Flesh

The pilot can be controlled to eject from the mecha and work alone in critical moment with proper strategy, it will absolutely be a force on the battlefield that cannot be underestimated.

Four Times the Fun

Apart from online PVP battles, this game also enables users to play against each other with local split-screen. Single purchase, four times the fun!

■ Campaign Mode:

Well-Polished and Vivid Mecha World

The campaign mode includes eight chapters and 18 levels in total. As the story develops, you will encounter more than 50 types of enemy mechas with various designs and details in all kinds of scenes like mineshaft, underwater, urban, and space. Some levels even allow you to exit the mecha and infiltrate behind enemy line.

Of course, you won’t just have one single personal ride, you may develop and customize various new gears and focus accessory in between the missions.

Seamless Story Immersion

The unique animations with the seamless transition between the 2D platform game scenes have a total duration of 40 minutes, the full-length voice acting provides a unique immersive storytelling experience.

Story

A.D. 2221.

Neo U.N. founded several permanent colonies on Mars with the help of the natural wormhole WM-01. The industrial products and resources produced by these colonies have ensured the prosperity of mankind after the civil war.

Tarethur O’Connell is an ACE pilot for Hardcore Defense Corp. The company has undertaken the commission by the U.N.F. to search for the missing intelligence officer “A” on Mars. During the mission, Tarethur and his teammates gradually discovered that this seemingly simple mission has harbored an even greater crisis.

The continuous battles and enemies with different goals are all coming at him. In this overwhelming conflict and warfare, Tarethur starts to rethink what he is fighting for…

Hardcore Mecha will launch for Windows PC worldwide on June 26 and for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on June 27 and in the west at a later date.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles