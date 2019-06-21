Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing Announced for Unspecified Platforms - News

posted 1 hour ago

Univrs has announced Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing. It is a tentative title and will release in spring 2020 for unspecified VR platforms.

A prototype version of the game will be playable at Anime Expo 2019, which takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from July 4 to 7. A panel featuring director Junichi Yamamoto will take place on July 4 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET.

View the teaser trailer below:





Thanks Gematsu.

