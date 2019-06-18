Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Expansion Beta Dates Announced - News

by, posted 35 minutes ago

Capcom announced the beta for the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion will start exclusively for PlayStation Plus users on the PlayStation 4 on June 21 at 3am PT / 6am ET / 11am BST and end on the same time on June 24.

The second beta will be available to all PlayStation 4 users on June 28 at 3am PT / 6am ET / 11am BST and end on the same time on July 1.

View the latest trailer of the expansion below:





Here is an overview of the beta:

The beta offers players three quest choices, including the beginner-friendly Great Jagras hunt from Monster Hunter: World for newcomers, the brand new horned brute wyvern Banbaro for an intermediate challenge or returning series favorite Tigrex for the fiercest of hunters. The beta will let players test out all 14 weapon types in any of the three quests and the training area. The weapons include new features plus there are new Slinger tool options such as the Clutch Claw grapple mechanic. Upon completing each quest for the first time, hunters can earn a total of three item packs containing helpful consumable items that will be available to use in the full version of the Iceborne expansion when it releases. With more monsters and game info to be revealed, this is just the tip of the Iceborne!

The Iceborne expansion launches for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6, and this winter for Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

