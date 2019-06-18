Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Gets Launch Trailer, Teases Shovel Knight - News

Publisher 505 Games and developer ArtPlay have released the launch trailer for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. The trailer teases Shovel Knight will be a playable character in the game.

View it below:





Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on June 18, and for the Nintendo Switch on June 25.

