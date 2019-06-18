The Ninja Warriors: Once Again Headed West - News

Publisher United Games announced The Ninja Warriors: Once Again is getting a release in North America and Europe. Platforms and release date were not announced.

"We are proud to work together with Taito Corporation, which has been a legend in the Japanese game industry for many years," said United Games CEO Helmut Schmitz. "We look forward to and are convinced that this cooperation will be a great success."





