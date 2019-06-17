FIFA 19 Tops the UK Charts During E3 Week - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

FIFA 19 once again topped the UK charts, according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending June 15. Sales for the game jumped 53 percent week-on-week, likely due to Sony's Days of Play sale.

Days Gone and Marvel’s Spider-Man remained in second and third, respectively. Sales for the games increased 35 percent and 45 percent.

Year-on-year saw overall unit sales drop 16.7 percent and revenue decrease 12.9 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales):

FIFA 19 Days Gone Marvel’s Spider-Man Forza Horizon 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 Battlefield 5 PlayStation VR Worlds Anthem Grand Theft Auto V Blood & Truth

