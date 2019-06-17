Gungrave G.O.R.E. Cheni Quartz Angel Introduced - News

Iggymob has introduced new character Gungrave G.O.R.E character Cheni Quartz Angel. She is also known as Qaurtz for short. She and Mika Asagi form an organization to eradicate SEED, however, her left arm is already infected.

Gungrave G.O.R.E will launch for the PlayStation 4 in December.

