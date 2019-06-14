Persona 5 Royal New Information Released - News

/ 231 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Atlus has released new information on Persona 5 Royal in a new video called the "Morgana’s Report."

Read a summary of the information below via Gematsu:

Kasumi Yoshizawa’s Arcana is “Faith,” represented by the tarot card “La Foi.”

There is a gallery feature to re-watch movies and event scenes. More information on that will be announced in the future.

There are new elements in the game surrounding Akechi Goro.

Morgana shared a screenshot of Haru in her everyday clothes.

The Kyouma (new strong enemies) that appear in Palaces are extremely strong, but defeating them might get you rare items.

There are items called “Ishi” scattered throughout Palaces, and collecting them all will turn get you an accessory that lets you use a powerful skill.

Wire actions have been added to the palace. With the wire, you can jump from one distant ledge to another, or even use it to latch onto faraway enemies to zoom in and start the battle with the upper hand.

New elements have also been added to battle. The range of customization for the guns carried by the Phantom Thieves has increased. You can increase the accuracy rate of your favorite gun, and even attach effects that inflict the enemy with status ailments. Also, bullets will replenish after battle.

Persona 5 Royal will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on October 31 and in North America and Europe in 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles