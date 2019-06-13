Gears Tactics is Still in Development - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 317 Views
Microsoft and The Coalition announced at E3 2018 Gears 5, Gears Pop and Gears Tactics. The first two games appeared at E3 2019, however, the last game was nowhere to be seen.
Gears of War producer Rod Fergusson speaking with Kotaku revealed Gears Tactics is still in development and more information on the game will be released later.
"Last year we wanted to really talk about all three games and show that Microsoft is tripling down on the Gears of War franchise, but now that we’ve had that we’re really trying to make sure it’s not always this three-pack… We’ll talk about Gears Tactics later."
Gears 5 will launch for Xbox One and PC on September 10.
Wasn't there a mobile Gears game also? Idk if it came out or not, but i remember them announcing the 3 Gears games last E3
Gears Pop. It got a new trailer at E3.
This has always been my issue with MS. They get a good franchise and then just run it into the ground with release after release and then doing spin off type stuff like this with the same franchise. Why not make a game like this completely unrelated to GOW? It's like they are afraid to take chances.
I am not sure that is a reasonable takeaway from Gears of War. The first game launched in 2006 under a partnership with Epic. Since then there have been 5 games in 13 years. Since MS outright bought the franchise 5 years ago they have released one game (Gears 4) and released a beta for Gears Pop. Gears Pop is substantially different to mainline Gears, and on an entirely different platform. Gears Tactics is on the same platform, but no one can pretend its not a totally different type of game.
Yeah, I wish MS was more like Nintendo. You know, when Nintendo take a name they use it for one IP and one IP only. You know, like Mario Bros, Mario Party, Mario Kart, Dr. Mario, Mario Tennis, Mario Sports Super Star.. You know what I'm saying?
