Gears Tactics is Still in Development - News

posted 4 hours ago

Microsoft and The Coalition announced at E3 2018 Gears 5, Gears Pop and Gears Tactics. The first two games appeared at E3 2019, however, the last game was nowhere to be seen.

Gears of War producer Rod Fergusson speaking with Kotaku revealed Gears Tactics is still in development and more information on the game will be released later.

"Last year we wanted to really talk about all three games and show that Microsoft is tripling down on the Gears of War franchise, but now that we’ve had that we’re really trying to make sure it’s not always this three-pack… We’ll talk about Gears Tactics later."

Gears 5 will launch for Xbox One and PC on September 10.

