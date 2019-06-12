Astral Chain 2nd Nintendo Treehouse Gameplay Video Released - News

Nintendo during its Nintendo Treehouse Live at E3 2019 showcased more gameplay footage of Astral Chain. Check out the first gameplay video here.

Check it out below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In this new synergetic action game from PlatinumGames, humanity’s last chance against an interdimensional invasion is a sentient weapon called the Legion. As a rookie officer in an elite police task force, players will work together with their Legion to solve cases and save humankind. Players can change Legions on the fly to vary their style and unleash stylish combos. As they save the world from extradimensional invaders called chimeras, they’ll also interact with citizens, question suspects and team up with members of their task force to solve cases.

Astral Chain will launch for the Nintendo Switch on August 30.

