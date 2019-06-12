Six Games Revealed for Space Invaders: Invincible Collection - News

Six of the titles that will be included in Space Invaders: Invincible Collection have been revealed in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu.

Here is the list of games:

Space Invaders (black-and-white)

Space Invaders Part II

Super Space Invaders ’91 (Majestic Twelve: The Space Invaders Part IV)

Space Invaders DX

Space Invaders Extreme

Space Cyclone

Space Invaders: Invincible Collection will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan in 2020.

