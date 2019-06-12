Six Games Revealed for Space Invaders: Invincible Collection - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 304 Views
Six of the titles that will be included in Space Invaders: Invincible Collection have been revealed in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu.
Here is the list of games:
- Space Invaders (black-and-white)
- Space Invaders Part II
- Super Space Invaders ’91 (Majestic Twelve: The Space Invaders Part IV)
- Space Invaders DX
- Space Invaders Extreme
- Space Cyclone
