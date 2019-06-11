Banjo-Kazooie Composer Wrote Music for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC - News

The composer of Banjo-Kazooie, Grant Kirkhope, revealed via Twitter he composed the music for the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Banjo-Kazooie DLC trailer. The music will also be featured in the game.

The Banjo-Kazooie DLC will launch in fall 2019 for $5.99, however, a Fighter Pass is available for $24.99 and includes five DLC characters.

Surprise!!!! Banjo-Kazooie are coming to Super #SmashBrosUltimate, and yes I wrote the music in the reveal and itâ€™s going to be in the game!!!!! pic.twitter.com/J8X6zZ4VIg — Grant Kirkhope (@grantkirkhope) June 11, 2019

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is out now for the Nintendo Switch.

