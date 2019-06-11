Xbox E3 Week Deals Discounts Xbox One X by $100, Get All-Digital Edition for $199 - News

Microsoft has discounted the Xbox One X and Xbox One S consoles for E3 week.

Some Xbox One X bundles has been discounted by $100 and is now available for $399 for a limited time. The cheapest console available is the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition for $199, a discount of $50.

Hands down, the best value in gaming & entertainment.



Shop now: https://t.co/8Uk25Cxdrz pic.twitter.com/jACnfd24oQ — Xbox ➡️ E3 (@Xbox) June 11, 2019

