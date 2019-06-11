Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Reveal Trailer Released - News

SEGA during the E3 2019 Nintendo Direct release the reveal trailer for Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will launch for the Nintendo Switch in November 2019.

