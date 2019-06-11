Panzer Dragoon Remake Gameplay Trailer Released - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 34 minutes ago / 162 Views
During the E3 2019 Nintendo Direct presentation, Forever Entertainment released a new gameplay trailer showing off the remake of Panzer Dragoon. Watch the trailer below:
The game was previously announced in 2018 but platforms were not revealed - it has now been confirmed for Nintendo Switch. Whether this is an exclusive or will be coming to other consoles is yet to be revealed.
