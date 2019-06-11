eFootball PES 2020 Announced for PS4, X1, Steam - News

Konami has announced eFootball PES 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam. It will launch in North America and Europe on September 10, and in Japan on September 12.

Here is an overview of the game:

PES 2020 ushers in a new decade of industry-leading football simulation with a bold promise to revolutionize eFootball and introduce the sport to a global audience. The PES series continues its dedicated pursuit of realism, taking consideration of fan feedback to bring several impactful changes that instills every moment of play with a sense of complete freedom and control. Key changes include a remastered version of Master League, a brand-new mode called Matchday and a completely overhauled visual identity for in-game menus.

Enlisting the expertise of legendary midfielder Andrés Iniesta has shaped the latest installment with a renewed focus on immersion and authenticity, translating his innate ability to read the space around him and slip through the tiniest cracks of an otherwise impregnable defensive line into a new dynamic dribbling technique; the Finesse Dribble.

Renowned as one of football’s most entertaining players, Ronaldinho’s unique style of football is also coming to PES 2020, featuring animation sets that allow players to move like the man himself, using unparalleled technical flair and fluid movement to beat defenders, together with showboat first-touch techniques such as chest and back control.

Master League Remastered

Huge changes are coming to fan-favorite mode Master League, headlined by a powerful new interactive dialogue system that puts the reins firmly in players hands when it comes to controlling story progression. This enables players to choose responses that suit their personality to drive progression and create their own personal Master League story.

The transfer market in PES 2020 will also feature a brand-new algorithm ensuring that transfers, transfer fees, salaries and other elements are in close alignment with reality.

Further additions include:

Create and customize sponsor logos that will be displayed on the media backdrop during interviews and on the Master League main menu screen

Customize manager models with a greater level of freedom thanks to high-performance 3D scanning technology to capture images of individuals of varying body shapes and sizes

Or play through Master League using one of several legendary managers as your avatar, including Zico, Cruyff and Maradona

Brand-New Mode: Matchday

In a brand-new mode for PES 2020, Matchday distills the essence of football culture into a competitive format that lifts players out of the spectator stands and puts them onto the pitch. Align yourself with one of two different sides at the start of each weekly event, where every perfectly placed pass and show-stopping goal unleashed contributes points towards victory.

Stand alongside PES newcomers and seasoned veterans alike as you work together to build an advantage for your side ahead of the Grand Final. As each weekly event enters its final phase, the results from all Group Matches played are analysed to find the best performing user from each side. These users are selected as Representatives, earning the right to compete in the Grand Final on behalf of their chosen side – fully viewable via a livestream feed in Matchday mode.

Additional Game Features

Beyond Master League and Matchday, numerous significant changes have been made to PES 2020 as a direct result of fan feedback. This includes upgraded trapping mechanics and new techniques; context-sensitive kick accuracy; more realistic defense and the addition of the intentional foul; an adaptive player interaction system that recreates player personalities on the pitch; and much more.

The beautiful game has never looked better this year, with PES 2020 introducing an enhanced lighting engine, improved player models, realistic cutscenes and replay footage, plus a completely new preset camera angle that offers a compelling broadcast feel.

