Oninaki Release Date Announced for the West - News

/ 186 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Square Enix announced during its E3 2019 press conference Oninaki will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam in North America and Europe on August 22.

View the release date trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Oninaki is the third title from Tokyo RPG Factory and the studio’s first foray into the action RPG genre, sustaining the studio’s mission in taking inspiration from classic Japanese role-playing games to create a captivating experience on modern platforms. Following the release of I Am Setsuna in 2016 and Lost Sphear in 2018, Oninaki encompasses an inspired art direction, deep character development and a captivating storyline contributing to a unique, yet familiar JRPG experience.

In Oninaki, players will follow the story of Kagachi, a young watcher whose duty is to usher Lost Souls into the next world. After meeting a mysterious girl named Linne, his fate becomes entwined with blood and death. During the journey, players will also meet key characters like Kushi, an exemplary Watcher and trusted leader, Mayura, a Watcher with a kind heart, and the malicious Night Devil from a forgotten time.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles