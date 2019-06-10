People Can Fly Announces Outriders for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Square Enix and developer People Can Fly announced during the Square Enix E3 2019 press conference Outriders for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

“Outriders is the game that we have been wanting to make for years,” said People Can Fly studio head Sebastian Wojciechowski. “We’re very happy to be working with Square Enix on this project, it’s a big undertaking for us and the team has grown considerably to work on the Outriders project. We now have over 200 developers at four international studios working on this project to make it our most ambitious shooter to date. We’re very excited to finally unveil Outriders to the world, and we can’t wait to show you more of the game.”

Square Enix External Studios co-head Lee Singleton added, “People Can Fly is the perfect partner for us to create a game like Outriders. They have a great history of creating high-quality shooters, plus an unmatched level of experience and expertise in the Unreal game engine, unrivalled in the gaming industry.”

And Square Enix External Studios co-head Jon Brooke stated, “Outriders is a very exciting project for us at Square Enix External Studios. We’re focusing on giving players a true AAA co-op shooter with a deep feature set and strong narrative. The team at People Can Fly really know how to make gunplay feel tight and powerful and we can’t wait to show you more later this winter.”

