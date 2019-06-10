The Surge 2 Gets E3 Trailer - News

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Deck13 Interactive have released the E3 2019 trailer for The Surge 2.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

On the way to Jericho City, your plane is shot down by a mysterious storm and crash-lands in the outskirts. Soldiers enforce Martial Law, robots are on a rampage, and a dark, expanding nanostorm looms over the cityscape.

In a bid to survive, explore the sprawling, devastated Jericho City. Fight ferocious threats in brutal, unforgiving combat, slashing and tearing the limbs off your opponents to steal valuable equipment that will make you stronger—strong enough to face the most fearsome, imposing foes lurking in the city. With an expanded arsenal of weapons, armors, abilities, implants, and drones to build your character, and a bigger, more varied and more ambitious world, The Surge 2 challenges you to survive and unravel its hidden secrets.

Key Features:

Hardcore, brutal melee combat.

Face deadly foes and colossal bosses.

Cut off parts of the enemy you want to loot.

Rich character progression and customization.

The Surge 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on September 24.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

