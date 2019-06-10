Ubisoft Announces Game Subscription Service Uplay+ - News

posted 7 hours ago

Ubisoft during its E3 2019 press conference has announced its own video game subscription service, called UPlay+.

The service will launch in September for Windows PC for $14.99 per month. It will provide access to over 100 games from Ubisoft.

Uplay+ will get a release on Google Stadia in 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

