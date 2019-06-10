Ubisoft Announces Game Subscription Service Uplay+ - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 480 Views
Ubisoft during its E3 2019 press conference has announced its own video game subscription service, called UPlay+.
The service will launch in September for Windows PC for $14.99 per month. It will provide access to over 100 games from Ubisoft.
Uplay+ will get a release on Google Stadia in 2020.
5 Comments
$14.99 a month, yeah good luck with that.
It includes new Ubisoft games at release. So yuo can play a brand new Ubisoft game for $15 instead of paying $60 for it. I think they'll do just fine.
I guess if there's anyone out there who wants to binge a particular Ubi franchise from the first release to the most recent one there could be value in it for them. But everyone else is going to look at $14.99 a month and wonder wtf Ubisoft is on.
I'm so sick of subscription services, they are everywhere and just curtail content from others. Piracy will go up because of this, and it will be all of their fault.