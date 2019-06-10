Quantcast
Shenmue III Physical Collector's Edition Announced - VGChartz
Shenmue III Physical Collector's Edition Announced

Shenmue III Physical Collector's Edition Announced - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 375 Views

Limited Run Games during its E3 2019 press conference announced it will release a limited run physical collector’s edition of Shenmue III for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC. It will release in November on the Limited Run Games store.

Shenmue III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on November 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

2 Comments

DonFerrari
DonFerrari (5 hours ago)

Physical is the way to go.

  • 0
Zenos
Zenos (8 hours ago)

After the Epic exclusivity reveal I don't plan to support this dev in any way.

  • -2