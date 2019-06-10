Shenmue III Physical Collector's Edition Announced - News

Limited Run Games during its E3 2019 press conference announced it will release a limited run physical collector’s edition of Shenmue III for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC. It will release in November on the Limited Run Games store.

Limited Run Games is happy to be the exclusive distributor of @deepsilver's Shenmue III Collector's Edition in North America.



Unravel the mystery this November. #LRG3 #E32019 pic.twitter.com/JM3fq5B3tY — Limited Run @E3 (@LimitedRunGames) June 10, 2019

Shenmue III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on November 19.

